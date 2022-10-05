Australia's Successful DRS Review Vs West Indies Leaves Mitchell Starc Surprised; WATCH

Star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was left stunned after a successful DRS review was taken by the team to dismiss West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran in the first AUS vs WI T20I on Wednesday. After the ball hit Pooran's pads, several players of the Australian team were in discussion on whether it was wise to take a review or not. Eventually, captain Aaron Finch requested a review and it turned out to be the right decision to the team's surprise.

Starc left surprised as AUS' DRS review is successful

As seen in the video posted in the link below, Mitchell Starc bowled a brilliant yorker to West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, who barely had any time to get his bat to the ball. As a result, the ball hit his pads, resulting in the Australian team appealing for an LBW.

After the umpire seemed disinterested, Starc looked around to his team to see whether anyone else was interested in taking a review. After a short consultation with the team, Australian captain Aaron Finch requested a review with a smile on his face. Much to everyone's surprise on the field, the review was successful with ball tracking showing that the delivery not only pitched in line, but the impact was also in line and the ball was projected to hit the stumps.

AUS vs WI: Australia set target of 146 runs

Following several small contributions from several of their batsmen, the West Indies managed to score 145 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. Opener Kyle Mayers ended as the side's top scorer with 39 runs off 36 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and a six. As for the Australian bowlers, Josh Hazlewood was the pick amongst them as he ended with brilliant figures of 3/35 in his four-over spell.

After restricting the West Indies to 145 runs, Australia are in all sorts of trouble as they have only managed to score 62 runs after nine overs and have already lost five wickets. Captain Aaron Finch is currently at the crease and is also the side's top scorer with 24 runs from 25 deliveries. As for the West Indies bowling, Sheldon Cottrell so far has been the pick amongst them as he dismissed both star opening batsman David Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.