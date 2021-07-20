Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar Field For County Select XI Against India; Fans Left Puzzled

Team India's three-day warm-up match against County Select XI is finally underway in Durham with Rohit Sharma leading the squad. However, netizens on social were stunned when they saw Team India's pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Washington Sundar fielding for County Select XI. Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were picked in the playing XI for the County Select XI for the three-day warm-up game in Durham against India. Avesh Khan has been included as a part of the Indian team touring England as a net bowler.

Netizens react after Avesh Khan bowls for County Select XI

Avesh Khan is playing for Durham, wait what? pic.twitter.com/nsRwnNwFI2 — Mr. Critic 2️⃣.0️⃣🎭 (@ChiragA45) July 20, 2021

English Avesh Khan 😹 — Oggy 💕 (@SirOggyBilla) July 20, 2021

Avesh Khan is bowling for the County XI? Interesting. — FCPUI 🇮🇳 (@Rnb129) July 20, 2021

Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane rested in County Select XI Vs India

India won the toss and opted to bat against County Select XI on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been rested for the clash, and as a result, Rohit Sharma is leading the side. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma have also been rested for while Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav have been included the XI.

After the loss in the WTC finals against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had voiced concern about not having enough practice matches following which a three-day warm-up game was arranged by the BCCI & ECB. The Indian players wore black armbands on the opening day of their three-day warm-up game as a mark of respect for former India batsman and selector Yashpal Sharma, who passed away on July 13 after cardiac arrest.

Rishabh Pant, who was in isolation after testing positive for COVID, is not available for this match. Throwdown specialist cum masseur Dayanand Garani also tested positive, and Wriddhiman Saha was asked to isolate as he was a 'close contact. This has seen KL Rahul coming in as the wicketkeeper. The three-day match is being played behind closed doors, but it will be streamed on Durham's YouTube channel.

