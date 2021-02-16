Axar Patel Replaces Ravindra Jadeja Perfectly With 5-fer On Test Debut In Chennai: WATCH

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has over the years impressed with his performances in domestic competition. The talented youngster was finally rewarded with his maiden Test cap after India's prominent all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out for the four-match Test series against England. While a certain section of fans was apprehensive of the player's selection in the longer format, the left-hander successfully silenced his critics with a fabulous five-wicket haul on his debut.

India vs England Test series 2021: Axar Patel claims a spectacular fifer

The left-arm spinner was slated to make his Test debut at Chennai in the Test series opener itself. However, he injured himself in an optional training session ahead of the contest and ultimately took the field with the Indian team in the second game. The 27-year-old bowled exceptionally well at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and his impeccable consistency was hailed as exemplary by many.

The player picked up two crucial wickets in England's first innings of the Test and was lauded for his tight spells. He made an even more significant impact in the final innings of the game, where he dismissed five English batsmen to help Team India register a famous 317-run victory that made them level the India vs England Test series 2021, 1-1. Having bowled 21 overs, Patel conceded just 60 runs and picked up the wickets of Dominic Sibley, Jack Leach, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Olly Stone. Watch the talented spinner's stunning spell here -

Axar Patel had a vital role to play alongside other Indian spinners R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav on a tricky surface. It was speculated that spin bowlers would dominate the duel between bat and bowl in the second Test match and the prediction proved to be true as Indian spinners played a huge role in the result going in the home side's favour. While Axar Patel's five wickets helped India fold England quickly, R Ashwin also scalped five victims when England batted for the first time.

Axar Patel career stats in international cricket

The left-hander has had an impressive run, especially in the limited-overs formats in international cricket. The player has featured in 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is for the Indian team, and he has 54 wickets to his name. The player is not known to be a big turner of the cricket ball, but he often relies on his consistency to get the better of the batters. He finished his first Test with seven wickets.

Axar Patel in IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021

The youngster has had tremendous success in white-ball cricket over the years, and he was also instrumental in Delhi Capitals making it to their first-ever IPL final last year. The all-rounder will retain his position as the team's premier spinner alongside R Ashwin in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league as well. The franchise had their most successful season last year and have released only six players from their side. Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey and Jason Roy are the ones they have parted ways with ahead of the IPL auction.

Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes.

