Axar Patel's On-field Presence On Day 4 Dubbed As 'nightmare' For England Fans; Here's Why

The England vs India 1st match at Trent Bridge is evenly poised despite India having their noses ahead courtesy of fine bowling performance from the bowlers in both innings. Joe Root scored a century in the second innings in order to give England a big lead against India, however, the home team were bowled out for just 303 runs, resulting in a target of 209 runs to win.

ENG vs IND: Axar Patel takes the field on Day 4, fans go crazy on Twitter

Virat Kohli decided to go with full fledge pace attack for the 1st Test which raised eyebrows. However, the performance of the pacers has certainly silenced the critics. On Day 4 of the first test, when Indian bowlers were having a great time on the field, team India all-rounder Axar Patel managed to catch the attention of fans while. Despite Axar Patel not playing the first Test the Twitter was flooded with fan reaction with the player been captured by one of the fans while fielding near the boundary line.

My literal nightmares have materialised in front of me #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/cTaVoPPwry — Scarlett (@ScarlettSport) August 7, 2021

The Bapu effect even after 74 years.@akshar2026 ❤ — V Naveen Kumar (@iamVNaveen) August 7, 2021

Axar Patel on the field. Every England player bricking it. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 7, 2021

England vs India: Axar Patel Test career

Axar Patel made the headlines during England's tour of India earlier this year following his mind-wobbling performance in the test series. The Axar Patel wickets column in Test cricket has witnessed an extraordinary start to his career. The left-arm spinner has already collected 27 wickets at an incredible average of 10.59. So far, he has taken four five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul. His best bowling figures remain the 6-38 he took during the pink ball test against England in Ahmedabad. Axar Patel’s match haul of 11-70, made him the first-ever bowler in history to pick up a five-wicket haul in each innings of a Day-Night Test match.

England vs India Day 4 recap

India has put itself in the driver's seat and is set to claim the victory in the 1st test against England courtesy Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer was at his lethal best in the second innings claiming five England wickets to restrict Joe Root's team to 303, resulting in a target of 209 runs to win. Skipper Joe Root (109) and Sam Curran (32) did put a vital partnership of 37 runs and tried to extend the lead, however, Indian bowlers dismissed both of them to stop England from taking a big lead.

Team India's chase got off to a solid start in testing conditions. Stuart Broad though, had the perfect start to his second spell, bowling a sensational delivery to get the wicket of KL Rahul for 26, who was looking in sublime form. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara would see through the remaining overs, setting up a nail-biting finale for day five, with India needing 157 more runs for victory.

Image: BCCI/ Twitter