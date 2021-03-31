Azharuddin Pitches Pant As 'front Runner' For Team India Captaincy After Delhi Appointment

Throwing weight behind Delhi Capital's decision to appoint 23-year-old Rishabh Pant as the captain for IPL 2021, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin asserted that the young gun has 'established' himself across all formats. Highlighting Pant's recent form, Azharuddin also pitched him as a 'front runner' to lead Team India in near future. Pant, who has been in red-hot form across formats for India, has been appointed as the Delhi Capitals' skipper after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Explaining why Pant could lead the Men in Blue, Azharuddin who now heads the Hyderabad Cricket Association, said that the youngster's attacking style of play could benefit India in the times to come.

Pant appointed Delhi captain

With Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of the IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals have appointed young gun Rishabh Pant as the skipper for the upcoming season. Notably, Pant played a key role in Delhi's successful campaign back in 2019 and in 2020 when it reached the season finale. This will be Rishabh Pant’s debut as IPL captain. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi’s state team in the past.

Throwing weight behind Rishabh Pant's appointment as the Delhi captain, Iyer said that the young gun was the 'best man' for the job. “When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout,” Iyer said in a statement.

'Humbled' by the new role, Pant remarked that he is raring to assume the leadership of the team and thanked the team owners for reposing faith in him. "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," Pant said.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.