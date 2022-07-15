Babar Azam Backs Virat Kohli To End His Current Slump; Twitter Message Goes Viral

Former India skipper Virat Kohli returned back from injury to play in ENG vs IND 2nd ODI but his poor form with the bat continued. Kohli is currently going through one of the worst phases of his cricketing career with fingers being raised over his poor batting form. While team India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed his teammate to come good with the bat, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tweeted a special message for Virat Kohli which has taken social media by storm.

Babar Azam's tweet for Virat Kohli over his slump in form

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has often been compared with Virat Kohli and on Thursday he took to social media and asked his Indian counterpart to remain strong despite his struggle to score runs. Babar Azam in his message wrote “This too shall pass. Stay strong.” Virat Kohli started his innings confidently smashing three glorious boundaries off the front foot and just when it looked like he was all set to finally get a big score, David Willey had him caught behind after Kohli flirted with delivery outside the off-stump.

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Reece Topley bowls England to victory over India at Lords

Team India had won the first ODI by 10 wickets and victory over England on Thursday would have helped them seal the series win. After winning the toss Team India skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first. Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave a brisk start to England before Yuzvendra Chahal gave India the edge picking up wickets of Bairstow, Stokes and Root. Moeen Ali and David Willey stitched an important partnership with England reeling at 148/6. Ali became Chahal's fourth victim after being eventually dismissed for 47 runs. Willey scored 41 runs before Bumrah accounted for his wicket.

England were eventually bowled out for 246 with Yuzvendra Chahal being the most successful bowler for Team India with 4/47 while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna got a wicket each. Chasing 247 to win, India batting lineup never really got going and were bowled out for 146 in 38.5 overs. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were the major contributors scoring 29 each. For England Reece Topley claimed six wickets and gave away just 24 runs.