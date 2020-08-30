Eng Vs Pak: Babar Azam Becomes The Joint-fastest Batsman To Score 1500 T20I Runs

Babar Azam is indeed turning out to be an impactful player in world cricket. He has won praises from all corners of the world for his elegant batting as well as delightful cover-drives and now it can be said that he is at the peak of his cricketing career as the youngster has added yet another feather in his cap during the second T20I against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday as he registered 1500 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Babar Azam gets to 1500 T20I runs

Azam achieved this feat during the ongoing T20I match against England where he registered his 14th T20I half-century. He played a stellar knock of a 44-ball 56.

Opening the batting along with Fakhar Zaman after the visitors were asked to bat first by English skipper Eoin Morgan, the duo added 72 runs for the opening stand before Zaman was dismissed. Nonetheless, Babar took matters into his own hands as he anchored the Pakistan innings, and just when it looked like he would take his team to a formidable total, the batting sensation was dismissed by leggie Adil Rashid in the 13th over. The captain's knock included seven boundaries at a strike rate of 127.27.

Babar Azam had surpassed the Indian skipper and batting megastar Virat Kohli to become the fastest batsman to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018. Now, the current top-ranked T20I batsman has become the joint-fastest along with Virat Kohli and Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch (in 39 innings) to register 1500 T20I runs.

Even the fans came forward to laud the batting sensation. Here are a few of the reactions.

💥 BREAKING :



- 1500 T20I runs for Babar Azam.

Joint Fastest along with Finch and Kohli (39 Innings)



- Another day, another achievement for BABAR AZAM.🔥👏#PakvEng | #Cricket | #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Mw5FdAR0fN — Pakistan Cricket 🇵🇰 (@PakistanCric10) August 30, 2020