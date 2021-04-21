Babar Azam In Pursuit Of Kohli's Record, Might Snatch India Captain's Feat Vs Zimbabwe

Days after ending Team India skipper Virat Kohli's reign in the ICC ODI Rankings, Pakistan captain Babar Azam eyes to snatch another record from his Indian counterpart with the Zimbabwe series getting underway. As Babar Azam leads Pakistan against Zimbabwe in a three-match T20 series, the Pakistani skipper needs just 58 runs more to steal Kohli's record of being the fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. However, Azam has missed out on achieving the feat in the first T20 against Zimbabwe as he was dismissed for just two runs by Muzarabani.

The Pakistani skipper has 6 innings in his bag to stomp over Virat Kohli's record. The Team India skipper, who sits 2 positions behind Azam on the ICC T20 Rankings, had breached the 2000-run marks in T20s within 56 innings. On the other hand, Azam has now scored 1946 runs at 48.50 in 50 innings. The Pakistani skipper, riding on form from the recent series against South Africa, is likely to achieve the milestone and break Virat Kohli's record in the next two games against Zimbabwe.

Azam recently notched up his maiden T20I ton in Pakistan's nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the third T20I at Centurion on April 14. He was also adjudged the 'Player of the Series' against South Africa for his 210 runs at 52.50 in the four-match series. Under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan has won four T20I series -- Bangladesh 2-0, Zimbabwe 3-0 and South Africa 2-1 at home and 3-1 away against South Africa - and drawn one against England. He made his debut for Pakistan in T20s back in 2016 against England.

Azam reveals Kohli's advice

After trumping the Team India skipper in the ICC ODI Rankings, Babar revealed that how Virat Kohli's advice helped him a lot to improve his performance on the field. Babar Azam dethroned India's skipper Virat Kohli, who was the number one ODI batsman in the ICC ODI rankings for the past 41 months.

Babar Azam revealed that in the beginning he did not pay much importance to the net session and practiced in the nets casually. However, he overcame this and it was none other than Virat Kohli who helped him in this. Babar said, "On this, I talked to Virat Kohli once I asked him about the nets. Then it was him who told me that the way you play in the nets, what you think in the nets only those things you do in the nets. If you playing careless shots in the nets and getting out and you will play like that in the nets. Then that helped me a lot."