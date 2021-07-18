'Babar Azam May Lose His Captaincy If Side Fails To Perform Against WI': Ex-Pak Cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif believes that if the Babar Azam-led side fails to perform well in the Caribbean, the world's No. 1 ODI batsman may be removed as captain of the national team. Latif stated on the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz that Babar Azam may relinquish his captaincy or he may be asked to do so if the Pakistan team fails to win the upcoming series against West Indies. Latif suggested the management may decide to take the tough call in order to help Babar preserve his individual performance.

According to Latif, Babar Azam and his team have won a few series prior to visiting England, and a margin can be given to the skipper based on that. However, if things do not go well for Babar during the upcoming series against the West Indies, the management may decide to remove his captaincy, or he may do so himself in order to preserve his performances.

Latif's criticism comes just days after Pakistan was defeated 3-0 by a newly assembled England team led by Ben Stokes. Despite everyone's expectations prior to the start of the series, the young England squad with nine uncapped players managed to whitewash the series, handing Pakistan its worst defeat in decades. From Pakistan being bowled out for a record low total to England chasing down a mammoth target of 232 runs, the series had it all. Pakistan is slated to play a five-match T20I series against the Men in Maroon before locking horns in a two-match Test series, starting July 27.

England vs Pakistan T20I series

Pakistan made a strong comeback against the Eoin Morgan-led side in the first T20I after suffering a humiliating defeat against a third-string England team in the three-match ODI series earlier this month. Pakistan went on to win the first T20I by 31 runs, courtesy of their record-breaking total of 232 runs in 20 overs. Pakistan managed to bowl England out for 201 runs in 19.2 overs despite an amazing century by Liam Livingstone. Shaheen Shah Afridi was adjudged the player of the match for his three-wicket haul.

(Image Credit: AP)

