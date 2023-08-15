'Bachpan Se Jo...': Virat Kohli Calls Out 'fake News' About Him

Virat Kohli, a name that resonates with cricketing excellence and passion, stands as one of modern cricket's most influential and iconic figures. Kohli's journey from a young and determined cricketer to a revered captain and a global sporting phenomenon is nothing short of inspiring. Renowned for his unwavering commitment to fitness and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Kohli's batting prowess is a testament to his technical finesse and insatiable hunger for runs.

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during an ODI match against West Indies

He will be next seen with the Indian team during the Asia Cup 2023

Kohli recently slammed a media publication for publishing fake news

Virat Kohli calls out a leading newspaper for publishing 'fake news'

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to his official Instagram handle to slam one of the media publications for publishing fake news about him and his wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli shared a screengrab of a report published by the media publication and wrote, "Bachpan se jo akhbaar padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper that I've been reading since childhood has now also started publishing fake news)."

(Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story / Image/ Instagram/@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli's record

With a remarkable ability to adapt to any form of the game, he has shattered records and set new benchmarks across formats. His intense dedication and exemplary work ethic have earned him not only cricketing accolades but also the respect of fans and peers worldwide. Virat Kohli's record-breaking achievements are a testament to his exceptional skill and dedication to the sport. He boasts a remarkable number of centuries, consistently accumulating runs at an astonishing average. His hunger for runs is evident in his consistent performances across all conditions and against top bowling attacks.

Kohli's captaincy record is equally impressive, guiding India to numerous victories and enhancing the team's stature on the global stage. His stats not only reflect his remarkable individual accomplishments but also underline his significant contribution to India's success in cricket. Kohli has thus far played over 500 games for India and has scored more than 25,000 runs.

