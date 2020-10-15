IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore Look To Avenge Their Reverse Fixture Loss Against Punjab

The struggling Punjab unit is currently placed at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table as they have managed to win just one game out of their seven matches so far.

18:33 IST, October 15th 2020 Bangalore's star studded batsman Abraham Benjamin de Villiers is set to go out all guns blazing against Punjab AB de Villiers gearing up for the clash against #KXIP.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4fA5CIuznP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

18:30 IST, October 15th 2020 With Punjab needing to win all their remaining games, head coach Anil Kumble is hopeful of a turnaround in fortunes If @anilkumble1074 believes we can, we definitely can! 💪🏻



Content Courtesy: @cricketnmore #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP https://t.co/eRwSamCMM2 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 15, 2020

18:27 IST, October 15th 2020 With Punjab in a spot of bother as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive, will the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle finally be included in the Playing XI? Cars driving past Sharjah, beware 🚗 ⚠️



The BOSS is 🔙 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #RCBvKXIP @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/qS3LRLw46f — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 15, 2020

18:25 IST, October 15th 2020 Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would be hoping to rediscover his 'Midas' touch Send a 👍 to wish our kings all the luck!#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/XZXmwFsUG0 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 15, 2020

18:21 IST, October 15th 2020 Punjab skipper KL Rahul will be expected to make his bat do the talking against Bangalore just like he had done in the reverse fixture That happened in our last outing 🆚 #RCB



❤️ if you wanna see it again tonight!#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #RCBvKXIP @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/KS9qQA9Hhg — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 15, 2020

18:19 IST, October 15th 2020 Can King Kohli add yet another feather in his cap? On the ground or in the air,

There’s not a ball Captain Kohli will spare. 😎@imVkohli#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/enVvHdHDgc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 15, 2020

18:16 IST, October 15th 2020 Expecting a 'Gayle Storm' in Sharjah tonight? Proteas pacer Chris Morris has other ideas though The Morris Juggernaut vs The Gayle Storm. 👊🏻🌪



A battle to watch out for tonight. 🔥#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/129kyQXM4j — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 15, 2020

18:15 IST, October 15th 2020 Will an in-form 'Mr. 360' ABD make an impact with the bat once again in what happens to be his 150th IPL innings It’s number 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ for Mr. 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ tonight. 🔥🔥



Which has been your favourite AB innings? @ABdeVilliers17#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/hG7IZOlv8F — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 15, 2020

18:12 IST, October 15th 2020 Batting megastar Virat Kohli is all set to don the Bangalore jersey for 200th time tonight as his team locks horns with Punjab In the words of Captain Kohli, “Loyalty above everything.”@imVkohli plays his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th match for RCB tonight. 🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/4DAy6wUqPC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 15, 2020

18:06 IST, October 15th 2020 Will Bangalore register a hat-trick of wins or will Punjab manage to rediscover their rhythm? Hello and welcome to Match 31 of #Dream11IPL where #RCB will take on #KXIP.



Who are you rooting for?#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/4NuLop5AJk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.