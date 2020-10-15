Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore Look To Avenge Their Reverse Fixture Loss Against Punjab

The struggling Punjab unit is currently placed at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table as they have managed to win just one game out of their seven matches so far.

Written By Karthik Nair
18:33 IST, October 15th 2020
Bangalore's star studded batsman Abraham Benjamin de Villiers is set to go out all guns blazing against Punjab

 

18:30 IST, October 15th 2020
With Punjab needing to win all their remaining games, head coach Anil Kumble is hopeful of a turnaround in fortunes

 

18:27 IST, October 15th 2020
With Punjab in a spot of bother as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive, will the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle finally be included in the Playing XI?

 

18:25 IST, October 15th 2020
Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would be hoping to rediscover his 'Midas' touch

 

18:21 IST, October 15th 2020
Punjab skipper KL Rahul will be expected to make his bat do the talking against Bangalore just like he had done in the reverse fixture

 

18:19 IST, October 15th 2020
Can King Kohli add yet another feather in his cap?

 

18:16 IST, October 15th 2020
Expecting a 'Gayle Storm' in Sharjah tonight? Proteas pacer Chris Morris has other ideas though

 

18:15 IST, October 15th 2020
Will an in-form 'Mr. 360' ABD make an impact with the bat once again in what happens to be his 150th IPL innings

 

18:12 IST, October 15th 2020
Batting megastar Virat Kohli is all set to don the Bangalore jersey for 200th time tonight as his team locks horns with Punjab

 

18:06 IST, October 15th 2020
Will Bangalore register a hat-trick of wins or will Punjab manage to rediscover their rhythm?

 

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

