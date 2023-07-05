Last Updated:

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Highlights: AFG Win By 17 Runs (DLS Method)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: The continental rivalry between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is set to continue as Ban will host AFG in the 1st of the 3 ODI series today. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be the dais, and live action will transpire in the afternoon. Stay with republicworld.com to know all the live updates from the Ban vs AFG 1st ODI.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live score updates BAN vs AFG Tamim Iqbal Rashid Khan

Image: BCB

pointer
03:28 IST, July 6th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: AFG win by 17 runs (DLS method)

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain-washed game on Wednesday. 

pointer
19:37 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Bangladesh score 169/9

Bangladesh scored 169/9 in 43 overs. They have set a 170-run target for the Afghans. 

pointer
18:39 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Mujeeb removes Taskin

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has dismissed Taskin Ahmed for 7 off 19 balls. Bangladesh 153/8 in 37.2 Overs.

pointer
18:39 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Match resumes

The match has resumed once again after rain interruption. The game has been reduced to 43-over-a-side and each bowler can bowl 9 overs max. 

pointer
17:18 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rain stops play again

The match has once again been halted due to rain. Bangladesh 144/7 in 34.3 overs. 

pointer
17:18 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: AFG on top

Afghanistan have picked up four quick wickets to put themselves on top of the game. Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi are among the wicket-takers. 

 

pointer
15:59 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Match resumes after rain interruption

The match has resumed after the rain interruption. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy are batting in the middle. 

pointer
14:58 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest update: Rain stops play

The covers are out and rain has stopped play as Bangladesh were looking to stitch a partnership after three quick wickets. Stay tuned as it looks like a passing shower. BAN - 83/3 (15.1)

pointer
14:39 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Mujeeb removes Litton Das

Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Litton Das for 26 off 35 balls. Bangladesh 65/2 in 11.2 overs. 

pointer
14:14 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live: Bangladesh lost Tamil Iqbal early

After attaining a stable start, Bangladesh have lost the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh 43/1 after 8 overs.

pointer
13:28 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest update: Afghanistan won the toss

Afghanistan have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

pointer
12:32 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest update: Match to begin in an hour's time

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI to begin in less than an hour.

pointer
11:27 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Will Rashid Khan play today?

All eyes would be on Rashid Khan, and will be intriguing to see whether he would play today or not.

pointer
09:21 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest update: Head-to-head score

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played a total of 11 ODIs together. All have brought out a result and as for now, Banglash have 7-4 head-to-head advantage over Afghanistan.

pointer
07:11 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest update: AFG squad

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Zia-ur-Rehman.

pointer
07:11 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest update: BAN sqaud

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

pointer
07:11 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan latest update: How to watch the live streaming of the match?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODIs 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

pointer
07:11 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The match will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, Bangladesh. Timing of the match will be 1:30 PM IST.

pointer
07:11 IST, July 5th 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Welcome to the Live blog of BAN vs AFG

After attaining victory in the lone Test, Bangladesh would look to continue domination over Afghanistan in the 50-over format as well. The first of the three ODIs is scheduled for today. All the live updates will be provided here instantaneously, so stay tuned for the live action to begin.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com