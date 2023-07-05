Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Highlights: AFG Win By 17 Runs (DLS Method)

Quick links:
Image: BCB
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain-washed game on Wednesday.
Bangladesh scored 169/9 in 43 overs. They have set a 170-run target for the Afghans.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman has dismissed Taskin Ahmed for 7 off 19 balls. Bangladesh 153/8 in 37.2 Overs.
The match has resumed once again after rain interruption. The game has been reduced to 43-over-a-side and each bowler can bowl 9 overs max.
The match has once again been halted due to rain. Bangladesh 144/7 in 34.3 overs.
Afghanistan have picked up four quick wickets to put themselves on top of the game. Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi are among the wicket-takers.
The match has resumed after the rain interruption. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy are batting in the middle.
The covers are out and rain has stopped play as Bangladesh were looking to stitch a partnership after three quick wickets. Stay tuned as it looks like a passing shower. BAN - 83/3 (15.1)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Litton Das for 26 off 35 balls. Bangladesh 65/2 in 11.2 overs.
After attaining a stable start, Bangladesh have lost the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh 43/1 after 8 overs.
Afghanistan have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI to begin in less than an hour.
All eyes would be on Rashid Khan, and will be intriguing to see whether he would play today or not.
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played a total of 11 ODIs together. All have brought out a result and as for now, Banglash have 7-4 head-to-head advantage over Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Zia-ur-Rehman.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODIs 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website.
The match will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, Bangladesh. Timing of the match will be 1:30 PM IST.
After attaining victory in the lone Test, Bangladesh would look to continue domination over Afghanistan in the 50-over format as well. The first of the three ODIs is scheduled for today. All the live updates will be provided here instantaneously, so stay tuned for the live action to begin.