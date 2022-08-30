Quick links:
Image: AP/Twitter/@ICC
The Bangladesh cricket team is all set to begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday evening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Bangladesh is up against Afghanistan in its campaign opener, who is coming off a brilliant eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Day 1. A victory will secure the Afghan side’s place in the Super 4 stage as the Group B table topper, while Bangladesh seeks to begin its campaign on a high.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first.
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other in a total of eight T20Is previously. In terms of head-to-head stats, Afghanistan has emerged as the front runner with five wins, while Bangladesh has three victories to its name. In the Asia Cup tournament, both teams have clashed thrice, with Afghanistan winning on two ocassions.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Captaincy options – Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan
Vice-Captaincy options – Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai
Keeper – Mushfiqur Rahim
Batsmen – Mahmadullah, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain
All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Mosaddek Hossain
Bowlers – Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid-Khan (VC), Mohammad Saifuddin
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be a must pick for fans in fantasy teams. The allrounder is expected to contribute in both departments.
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi was one of the best performers for the team in their match against Sri Lanka, with a contribution of 3/11.
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has 91 wickets to his name in 61 T20I games.
Mohammad Naim has scored 809 runs in 34 matches for Bangladesh.
Hazratullah Zazai scored 37 runs in the last game for Afghanistan.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 40 runs for Afghanistan in the previous match.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed