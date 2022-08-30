The Bangladesh cricket team is all set to begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday evening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Bangladesh is up against Afghanistan in its campaign opener, who is coming off a brilliant eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Day 1. A victory will secure the Afghan side’s place in the Super 4 stage as the Group B table topper, while Bangladesh seeks to begin its campaign on a high.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Toss update

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other in a total of eight T20Is previously. In terms of head-to-head stats, Afghanistan has emerged as the front runner with five wins, while Bangladesh has three victories to its name. In the Asia Cup tournament, both teams have clashed thrice, with Afghanistan winning on two ocassions.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: Confirmed Playing XI

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Predictions

Captaincy options – Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan

Vice-Captaincy options – Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai

Keeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Mahmadullah, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers – Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid-Khan (VC), Mohammad Saifuddin

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Fantasy Tips

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be a must pick for fans in fantasy teams. The allrounder is expected to contribute in both departments.

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi was one of the best performers for the team in their match against Sri Lanka, with a contribution of 3/11.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has 91 wickets to his name in 61 T20I games.

Mohammad Naim has scored 809 runs in 34 matches for Bangladesh.

Hazratullah Zazai scored 37 runs in the last game for Afghanistan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 40 runs for Afghanistan in the previous match.

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed