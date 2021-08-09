The Australian cricket team is set to battle out against the Bangladesh cricket team in the final match of the five-match T20I series which is set to be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 9 at 5:30 PM IST. Here are the details regarding Ban vs Aus 5th T20, Bangladesh vs Australia T20 Series and Bangladesh vs Australia dream11 prediction

Bangladesh vs Australia T20 Series: Bangladesh vs Australia T20 Series match preview

Fourth Bangladesh vs Australia T20 Series ended with visitors winning the match by 3 wickets in a low scoring encounter. Coming to the Ban vs Aus 4th T20 highlights, the home team (Bangladesh) batted first and could only score 104 runs from their 20 overs. For Bangladesh Mahedi Hasan top-scored with 23 runs, while opener Naim, Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain also chipped in with runs. For Australia, Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson picked up 3 wickets apiece. Chasing 105 runs to win, Australia managed to cross the line courtesy of Daniel Christian and Ashton Agar who scored 39 runs and 27 runs respectively. For Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan picked up 2 wickets apiece. With the series at stake expect both teams to go all out.

Ban vs Aus 5th T20: Top picks for the match

For Bangladesh Mahedi Hasan performed well with bat and ball and the team will be hoping for him to continue his fine form in the do-or-die clash. Australia on the other hand will be banking on Daniel Christian's experience to pull them through in the final match, just like he did in the Ban vs Aus 4th T20.

Ban vs Aus 5th T20: Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side with the spinners likely to dominate the match. While the bowlers have enjoyed bowling in the conditions, the batsmen have struggled to get going. Most of the batsmen in the last match failed to perform and if they want to score big runs on a slow pitch they will need to take their time in the middle before going big.

BAN vs AUS Dream 11 Prediction

As per our BAN vs AUS Dream 11 Prediction, Australia should come out victorious

