Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In The UK, USA, Canada And WI?

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 23, 2021. Having thrashed Bangladesh in their recently concluded Test series, Sri Lanka will hope to win this series and get back on track in their white-ball campaigns. Meanwhile, the hosts will hope to avenge their Test defeat. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details for the US, UK, Canada and West Indies.

Sri Lanka Team took part in its first practice session in Bangladesh today at National Cricket Academy Grounds, Dhaka.

#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/8m2aIWaCgz — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 19, 2021

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UK

Fans who wish to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live in UK can tune into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, or stream the game live on the SkyGo app. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming and live telecast will commence at 8:00 AM UK time.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka where to watch in USA?

According to reports, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh USA telecast channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming in the US on the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka cricket. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the USA will begin at 3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for Canada

Canadian fans can also catch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match live on the ATN Cricket Plus channel. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming in Canada will begin at 3:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka how to watch in West Indies?

According to CricketZine, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series will be telecast live in the West Indies on the SportsMax & FlowSports channel. Cricket fans can tune in to either of these channels, depending on the region, in order to catch the series live on TV. As of now, there is no information on where a live stream of this series can be accessed in the Caribbean. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live stream in West Indies will also begin from 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Image source: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter