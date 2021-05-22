Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 23, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live stream details, how to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match preview

Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka in a three-match series starting in May. Coming off of a tough 0-3 whitewash in their last ODI series against New Zealand, Bangladesh will hope to take inspiration from their ODI wins over the West Indies and Zimbabwe for this series. Fielding a full-strength squad and with good performances over the season, the hosts will be the favourites in this series. Meanwhile, having just defeated Bangladesh in their two-Test series last month, the Sri Lankans will also be confident as they travel to Dhaka. Their last ODI series, against the Windies, ended in a 0-3 defeat for them as well.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live stream and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live scores details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the match live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live scores will also be available on FanCode as well as on the websites and social media handles of the participating teams.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been a bowling-friendly one through the years. With an average first innings score of 198 historically the pitch is very well suited to pacers with batsmen having to slog it out for runs. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 37°C, with 47% humidity and 40% cloud cover.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka prediction

According to our Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh will win this match.

Note: The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

