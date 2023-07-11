IND-W Vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India W Defeat Bangladesh W By 8 Runs

Quick links:
Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana at the coin toss (Image: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)
The last over has seen four wickets as the Indian team grabbed a massive victory over their Bangladesh counterparts
Nahida Akter departs Bangladesh W 87/8 in 19.2 overs
Rabeya Khan returns to the pavilion. Bangladesh W 87/7 in 19.1 overs
Deepti Sharma dismisses Nigar Sultana. Bangladesh W 86/6 in 19 overs
Deepti Sharma removes Shorna Akter as Bangladesh are in a spot of bother. Bangladesh W 64/5 in 14.2 overs
Minnu Mani removed Shamima Sultana and Ritu Moni as the hosts are reeling at 37 for 4
Sultana Khatun took three wickets to run through the Indian batting lineup
Yastika Bhatia became the fourth India batter to be dismissed, courtesy of Shorna Akhter's stunning catch. India are now 48/4 in 8.3 overs.
After Smriti Mandhana, Sultana Khatun removed Shafali Verma in the first ball of the fifth over. As India captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined Jemimah in the middle, Khatun sent the opposition captain back for a golden duck.
While India looked to be dominating the terms in the first four overs, Smriti Mandhana was bowled out by Nahida Akhter in the 5th over. Mandhana scored 13 runs off 13 balls, as his wicket reduced India to 33/1.
After scoring two runs off the first over, India hit seven runs off the second over, which included a boundary by Shafali Verma.
Harmanpreet Kaur won the coin toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh.
The India women have a record of 12 wins in 14 games against Bangladesh in T20Is.
Bangladesh Women Probable Xl: Shamima Sulatan, Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter (wicketkeeper), Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, and Sultana Khatun.
India Women Probable Xl: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, and Minnu Mani.
The 2nd T20I might get disrupted by the rain and there is an 80% chance of heavy rains and thunderstorms during the match. The temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 31 to 37 degree celsius.
The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, July 11 from 1:30 pm IST onwards.
The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium is infamous for being a challenge for batters to score runs. Out of the six WT20Is played at the venue, none of the sides have breached the 150-run mark. Having an average 1st innings score of 107, the pitch normally deteriorates and provides help to spinner as the match progresses.
Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter (wk), Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Shamima Sultana (wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Sanjida Akyer Meghla, Sultana Khatun
India Women Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Minnu Mani, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry (wk), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya
The upcoming 2nd T20I between both teams presents an opportunity for India to secure the three-match series. India's women's team aims to improve their batting performance, particularly after the early dismissal of young opener Shafali Verma in the first match. Additionally, Jemimah Rodrigues will be keen to contribute significant runs in the upcoming game.
In the 1st T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur emerged as the highest scorer with an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 35 balls, while Smriti Mandhana made a valuable contribution of 38 runs during the chase. In the first innings, Pooja Vastrakar impressed with figures of 1/16, and Shafali Verma along with debutant Minnu Mani each picked up a wicket.
The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their white-ball tour of Bangladesh with a dominant seven-wicket victory in the 1st T20I in Dhaka on Sunday. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India effectively limited the home team to a score of 114/5 in the initial innings. Subsequently, India comfortably chased down the target in the 17th over, thanks to remarkable performances from Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana.