IND-W Vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India W Defeat Bangladesh W By 8 Runs

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their white-ball tour of Bangladesh with a dominant seven-wicket victory in the 1st T20I in Dhaka on Sunday. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India effectively limited the home team to a score of 114/5 in the initial innings. Subsequently, India comfortably chased down the target in the 17th over, thanks to remarkable performances from Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana.