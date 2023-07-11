Last Updated:

IND-W Vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India W Defeat Bangladesh W By 8 Runs

Haramanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket team is all set to clash against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday, July 11. The series earlier kicked off with a 7-wicket win in the opener for India. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the match.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Bangladesh Women vs India Women

Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana at the coin toss (Image: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)

16:40 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India claim a historic win

The last over has seen four wickets as the Indian team grabbed a massive victory over their Bangladesh counterparts

16:40 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh eight down

Nahida Akter departs Bangladesh W 87/8 in 19.2 overs

16:40 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh seven down

Rabeya Khan returns to the pavilion. Bangladesh W 87/7 in 19.1 overs

16:32 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: the match is set for an interesting climax

Deepti Sharma dismisses Nigar Sultana.  Bangladesh W 86/6 in 19 overs

16:11 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India have their 5th success

Deepti Sharma removes Shorna Akter as Bangladesh are in a spot of bother. Bangladesh W 64/5 in 14.2 overs

15:49 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India strike early

Minnu Mani removed Shamima Sultana and Ritu Moni as the hosts are reeling at 37 for 4

15:49 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India failed to cross the 100 run mark

Sultana Khatun took three wickets to run through the Indian batting lineup

14:09 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Shorna Akhtar takes a blinder to remove Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia became the fourth India batter to be dismissed, courtesy of Shorna Akhter's stunning catch. India are now 48/4 in 8.3 overs.

13:55 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sultana Khatun removes two in two

After Smriti Mandhana, Sultana Khatun removed Shafali Verma in the first ball of the fifth over. As India captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined Jemimah in the middle, Khatun sent the opposition captain back for a golden duck.

13:49 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana perishes after early charge

While India looked to be dominating the terms in the first four overs, Smriti Mandhana was bowled out by Nahida Akhter in the 5th over. Mandhana scored 13 runs off 13 balls, as his wicket reduced India to 33/1.

13:38 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India make a calculated start

After scoring two runs off the first over, India hit seven runs off the second over, which included a boundary by Shafali Verma.

13:04 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India win the toss, opt to bat first

Harmanpreet Kaur won the coin toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. 

12:32 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India women vs Bangladesh women head-to-head stats

The India women have a record of 12 wins in 14 games against Bangladesh in T20Is.

11:49 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh's predicted playing XI

Bangladesh Women Probable Xl: Shamima Sulatan, Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter (wicketkeeper), Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, and Sultana Khatun.

11:00 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: India's predicted playing XI

India Women Probable Xl: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, and Minnu Mani.

10:25 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Weather Report

The 2nd T20I might get disrupted by the rain and there is an 80% chance of heavy rains and thunderstorms during the match. The temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 31 to 37 degree celsius.

09:52 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: When and Where?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, July 11 from 1:30 pm IST onwards.

09:30 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium is infamous for being a challenge for batters to score runs. Out of the six WT20Is played at the venue, none of the sides have breached the 150-run mark. Having an average 1st innings score of 107, the pitch normally deteriorates and provides help to spinner as the match progresses.

08:59 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: What does Bangladesh's squad look like?

Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter (wk), Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Shamima Sultana (wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Sanjida Akyer Meghla, Sultana Khatun

08:28 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: What does India's squad look like?

India Women Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Minnu Mani, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry (wk), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya

08:05 IST, July 11th 2023
What is at stake during the IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I?

The upcoming 2nd T20I between both teams presents an opportunity for India to secure the three-match series. India's women's team aims to improve their batting performance, particularly after the early dismissal of young opener Shafali Verma in the first match. Additionally, Jemimah Rodrigues will be keen to contribute significant runs in the upcoming game.

08:05 IST, July 11th 2023
IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Top performers so far

In the 1st T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur emerged as the highest scorer with an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 35 balls, while Smriti Mandhana made a valuable contribution of 38 runs during the chase. In the first innings, Pooja Vastrakar impressed with figures of 1/16, and Shafali Verma along with debutant Minnu Mani each picked up a wicket.

08:05 IST, July 11th 2023
India women off to a flying start in T20I series against Bangladesh

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their white-ball tour of Bangladesh with a dominant seven-wicket victory in the 1st T20I in Dhaka on Sunday. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India effectively limited the home team to a score of 114/5 in the initial innings. Subsequently, India comfortably chased down the target in the 17th over, thanks to remarkable performances from Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana.

