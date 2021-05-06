Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Land In Dhaka After IPL 2021 Suspension

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Rajasthan Royals' speedster Mustafizur Rahman on Thursday returned safely to Bangladesh on a chartered flight arranged by the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended. Mustafizur Rahman took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture from the flight after landing at the airport.

Mustafizur Rahman on his Twitter handle also expressed his gratitude to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders for making it possible to send them back home on a chartered flight. Mustafizur also expressed his gratitude to his country's Health Ministry for its contribution. Mustafizur on his Twitter handle wrote:

Alhamdulillah, we have safely back in Bangladesh without any trouble. I would like to thank @rajasthanroyals and @KKRiders franchises for making it happen. I would also like to thank our health ministry for it's contribution. pic.twitter.com/IippSdB8Qa — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) May 6, 2021

Before this, KKR posted the news of Shakib's safe arrival to Bangladesh, on the other hand, Mustafizur took to Twitter to thank both the franchises for facilitating their Delhi-Dhaka flight. The Kolkata Knight Riders announced through Twitter on Thursday that Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib al Hasan had landed home safely in Dhaka. He was accompanied by his Bangladesh teammate Mustafizur Rahman on his way back home. The two players were the only Bangladeshi cricketers that took part in the tournament.

Both Mustafizur and Shakib will next play against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka. Sri Lanka will arrive in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side will complete a three-day quarantine. The visitors will then be playing a practice match on May 21.

MI Coach Jayawardene & Australian Contingent To Fly To Maldives

Mumbai Indians has released a complete travel update of their players, coaches, and support staff. The update shared by Mumbai Indians reveal that MI's head coach Mahela Jayawardene will fly to the Maldives and there he will serve a quarantine period of 14 days. It also revealed Australian players and support staff members will fly to the Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in the Maldives before flying them back to Australia.

(Image Credits: @Mustafiz90/@KKRiders/Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.