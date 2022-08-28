Barcelona Vs Real Valladolid Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga In India, UK & US?

After a mixed start to the season, Barcelona will host Real Valladolid in their next La Liga clash on Sunday, August 28. The match will take place at Camp Nou. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best teams in the world, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the US and the UK, and the Barcelona vs Real Valladolid live streaming details.

What time will Barcelona vs Real Valladolid begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Valladolid La Liga match will begin live at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 28.

How to watch La Liga live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Barcelona vs Real Valladolid match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid live streaming details

As for the Barcelona vs Real Valladolid live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app or website.

Where to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live can tune in to La Liga TV. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via the Premier Sports Player. The match will begin live at 6:30 PM BST on Sunday, August 28.

How to watch La Liga live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the Barcelona vs Real Valladolid match live can tune in to ABC and ESPN Deportes. As for the live stream of the clash, fans can access it via fuboTV. The match will begin live at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, August 28.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid team news

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Eric, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

Real Valladolid predicted starting line-up: Asenjo; Pérez, Sánchez, Fernández, Escudero; Aguado, Mesa; Sánchez, Pérez, Anuar; Guardiola