'Bats Are Like A Neighbour's Wife': Dinesh Karthik Lands In Trouble Over 'sexist' Comment

While some took Dinesh Karthik's comment in harmless fun, others were not so forgiving and found the comment sexist and a little difficult to digest.

Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik who has been flaunting his commentary skills lately, came under the fire during the England vs Sri Lanka match on Friday after he likened a 'cricket bat' to a 'neighbour's wife'. During the 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Dinesh Karthik said that it was common for batsmen to not like their own bats but like another cricketer's bat instead. He then went on to add that 'bats are like a neighbour’s wife, they always feel better.' 

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat, or…Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” Dinesh Karthik said.

Netizens react to Dinesh Karthik's commentary

While some took DK's comment in harmless fun, others were not so forgiving and found the comment sexist and a little difficult to digest. Notably, Dinesh Karthik who began his career in the commentary box alongside legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain, and others in the WTC Final 2021 has been otherwise praised for his interesting quips and insights. Here is what some netizens thought about his recent comment-  

Most recently, Australia's off-spinner Chris Green was bowled over by the vibe of Dinesh Karthik's attire during commentary and called 'DK's kit on the mic a vibe.' Chris Green on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Dinesh Karthik behind the mic during the India vs New Zealand WTC 2021. Chirs Green on Twitter wrote, "DK’s kit on the mic is a vibe". As soon as Chris Green shared Dinesh Karthik's photo, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer expressed his gratitude to the off-spinner.

