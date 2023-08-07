Team India failed to showcase a decent performance in the 2nd T20I match against the West Indies. On Sunday, Hardik Pandya and the team were poor with the bat, losing by 2 wickets. India won the toss and decided to bat, making 152/7 in 20 overs. On the other hand, the Windies effortlessly chased the score, making up 155/8 with seven balls still left in the game.

WI vs IND: Visitors lost their 2nd consecutive match

The West Indies made a late comeback in the suspenseful game at the Providence Stadium and secured a thrilling victory to gain a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The audience experienced an emotional rollercoaster as both teams showcased their cricketing prowess throughout the entire match. India, which had won the toss and decided to bat first, amassed a score of 152/7.

Tilak Varma's stunning half-century in only his second international game was one of the highlights. Varma made an effort, but India struggled to keep up the pace as key players like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Sanju Samson failed to deliver a significant contribution with the bat.

WI vs IND: The Indian captain makes a huge statement about their loss

The Indian cricket team's captain, Hardik Pandya, blamed the team's dismal batting in the second T20I match against the West Indies in Guyana. During the post-match press conference, he stated:

If am being honest that was a not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160+ or 170 would have been a good total. With the current combination we have we will have to trust out top 7 batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance, but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility.

Following India's batting display, the West Indies team suffered early difficulties, losing wickets early in their innings. However, Nicholas Pooran's gutsy performance led to him scoring 67-runs off 40 balls, which was critical in keeping the Windies in the contest. Amid the drama of a batting collapse following Pooran's departure, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein demonstrated tenacity and skill to lead the team to a remarkable triumph. Although the Indian bowlers, particularly Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh, put up a valiant fight and each took two wickets, their efforts were ultimately inadequate to prevent the West Indies from reaching the objective and winning.