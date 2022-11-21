Jagadeesan's Prowess Or Opponent's Weakness? Debate Over 500-runs In 50 Overs Performance

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Monday raised a question about BCCI's current domestic format after Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan broke the world record for the highest List A score in history. Jagadeesan smashed 277 off 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 to register the highest List A score in the world. Thanks to Jagadeesan's amazing knock, Tamil Nadu became the first team in the world to reach the 500-run mark in 50-over cricket.

After the match, Karthik took to social media to raise a question about the current format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He asked whether it makes sense to have teams from the Northeast play in the league phase with 'Elite teams'. The wicketkeeper said that the format hampers the run rates of teams. Karthik went on to suggest that Northeastern teams should have a separate group and then qualify for the league phase to play against 'Elite teams'.

"Does it make sense to have the North East teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off!" Dinesh Karthik wrote.

Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh

As far as the match is concerned, Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored a mammoth 506 runs courtesy of the double century from Jagadeesan. Apart from Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan scored 154 runs off 102 balls to help Tamil Nadu reach a huge total. Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith also contributed with 31 runs each.

Tamil Nadu then bowled Arunachal Pradesh out for just 71 runs, thus winning the game by a massive margin of 435 runs. Arunachal captain Kamsha Yangfo was the op run-scorer for his side as he hit 17 off 48 balls. M Siddarth was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu as he registered a five-wicket haul in the game. Jagadeesan was easily the player of the match for his outstanding batting display.

