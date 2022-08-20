The concept of ' Bazball' has come under the spotlight following South Africa's crushing victory over England in the just concluded test match at Lords. The England vs South Africa 1st Test saw Proteas winning the match by an innings and 12 runs after bowling out England for 149 runs in their second innings. The loss was the first for England captain Ben Stokes who previously won the series against New Zealand and a Test match vs India.

ENG vs SA 1st Test: 'Bazball' concept trolled after England suffers defeat

The Bazball concept came into the spotlight after Brendon Mccullum was announced as coach of the Test team. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Wasim Jaffer took a dig at the Bazball concept following England's defeat to South Africa in ENG vs SA 1st test. Taking to Twitter Wasim Jaffer wrote "Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns" SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA,"

"Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns"



SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 19, 2022

Mohamad Kaif in his tweet wrote "South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields."

South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 19, 2022

For all the talk at Bazball one thing is for sure the great game of test cricket will never change. Batters will always need to earn the right to score runs. It’s interesting to watch how the psyche of batsmen change when there is pace in an opposition bowling attack! #ENGvSA — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) August 19, 2022

Fans also took an opportunity to take a dig at Bazball concept which led to England suffering their first Test defeat in McCullum's reign as coach.

Brendon McCullum sitting in Lord’s balcony seeing bazball thrashed #ENGvsSA pic.twitter.com/q8OlNcAxEw — Savage (@arcomedys) August 19, 2022

Ben Stokes to Brendon McCullum after knowing Bazball is not working 😛#ENGvSA #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/vApsNdZY04 — Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) August 19, 2022

England vs South Africa match highlights

England had bundled out South Africa for 326 runs in second innings but could not prevent them from taking a 161-run first-innings lead. Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes picked up three wickets apiece, while Matty Potts took two wickets. South Africa bowlers while defending the lead bowled brilliantly against England in the second innings to bowl them out for 149 runs and win the match by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's. Keshav Maharaj started England's downfall in the second innings with the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. Joe Root who until now had a fine run with the bat was dismissed for just 6 runs by Ngidi, putting England in trouble.

England were left reeling at 86/5 after, Anrich Nortje had dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Alex Lees and Ben Foakes in quick succession. Stuart Broad staged a fightback with 35 run knock however he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Marco Jansen cleaned up the tale to give South Africa a famous win at the Lords. Anrich Nortje finished with three wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen claimed two apiece. Lungi Ngidi also claimed a wicket.