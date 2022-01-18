BBL 2021-22: HEA Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Match number 36 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Brisbane Heat lock horns with the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday, 19th January at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Brisbane Heat haven't had a great BBL tournament winning just three matches and losing 10 encounters so far and can't progress to the next stage. The team will come into this fixture behind a six-wicket loss against the Perth Scorchers and will now look to end the campaign on a high.

As for their opponents, the Sydney Sixers are comfortably placed 2nd on the league table having won eight, lost four with one game ending in no result. The team, however, come into this fixture behind a loss eight-wicket loss against the Adelaide Strikers and having made it to the play-offs will look to win the fixture and finish in the top two.

Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat

Jimmy Peirson, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Marnus Labuschagne, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Paddy Dooley, Ben Duckett, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, Michael Neser, Lachlan Pfeffer, Will Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Sydney Sixers

Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope

HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Probable XI

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Christian, Justin Avendano, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 36, Rescheduled Match

Date and Time: January 19, Wednesday, 7:35 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

HEA vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Dream11 team

Josh Philippe (VC), Ben Duckett, Jimmy Peirson, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Sean Abbott (C), Dan Christian, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr

HEA vs SIX live streaming

BBL fans in India can watch the match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers on Sony Sports Network. The match will be live telecast in India on Sony Six while the HEA vs SIX live streaming will be on the Sony LIV app.

Image: Twitter/ @heatbbl/Sixersbbl