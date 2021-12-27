BBL 2021-22: HEA Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News And Live Streaming

Brisbane Heat are up against Melbourne Stars, in match no. 23 of Big Bash League 2021/22, scheduled to be played at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. The Stars head into the match after suffering consecutive defeats against Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes in the last two matches. Whereas, the hosts Heat face Melbourne after winning against Adelaide Strikers by 39 runs in their previous match.

Brisbane currently sit fifth in the BBL 2021/22 points table with two wins and three losses from five matches, while Stars are down at seventh with equal no. of wins and losses.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Dream11 Predictions

Brisbane Heat Predicted Playing XI- Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann/Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI- Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Joe Burns, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Fantasy team- Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (vc), Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Teams News and Fantasy Tips

Heading into the match, Ben Duckett and Sam Heazlett will be the key batters for Heat as they played knocks off 78 runs off 47 balls and 49 runs off 30 balls respectively against Adelaide. At the same time, Melbourne have star cricketers like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Andre Russell in their side, who have all shown glimpses of form, however, have been lacking consistency. Maxwell has scored a total of 175 runs from five matches so far, batting at a strike rate of 150.86. All these players are must-have in the fantasy teams.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India wondering how to watch the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2021-22 match, can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start from the Gabba at 3:35 PM IST on Monday.

