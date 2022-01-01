BBL 2021-22: HUR Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The 29th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will see Hobart Hurricanes lock horns against Brisbane Heat at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. While the Hurricanes are at No. 3 position on the points table, the Heat are at No. 5 position with just two wins in seven games. The Brisbane Heat currently have the upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides. The Heat have won three out of the last five encounters against the Hurricanes in the BBL.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Full squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Scott Boland, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright, Sandeep Lamichhane, Caleb Jewell, Joel Paris, Harry Brook, Josh Kann.

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Pierson (c), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Williams, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Ben Duckett, Tom Abell, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Connor Sully, Hugo Burdon, Cameron Gannon, Nathan McSweeney, Will Prestwidge.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Peter Handscomb, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David, Harry Brook, D’Arcy Short.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Peter Handscomb, Chris Lynn, Tim David, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: D'Arcy Short, James Bazley

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers, Mark Steketee

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Ben McDermott, Ben Duckett, Chris Lynn, Peter Handscomb

All-rounders: D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Thomas Rogers, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Riley Meredith

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Live streaming

Sony has the right to broadcast Big Bash League (BBL) in India. The match between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat will be live telecast on Sony Sports in India. As far as the online audiences are concerned, the T20 clash will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app, which is a subsidiary of Sony.

(Image: Hurricanes/Heat/Twitter)

