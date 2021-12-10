BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & More

Melbourne Stars will face Sydney Thunder in match no. 7 of the Big Bash League 2021-22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The Thunder head into this match after defeating Brisbane Heat by seven wickets in their opening match of BBL 11 on December 6, while the Stars head into the match after facing a massive 152-run defeat at the hands of Sydney Sixers on December 5.

Despite their contrasting starts to the 2021-22 campaign, it would be interesting for cricket fans to see how both teams battle against each other on Friday.

BBL 2021-22, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Dream11 predictions

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI: Joe Clarke, Peter Nevill (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Sam Rainbird, Samuel Elliott, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Syed Faridoun

Sydney Thunder Predicted Playing XI: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (WK), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (C), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Fantasy XI: Joe Clarke, Sam Billings, Alex Ross (vc), Alex Hales, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Samuel Elliott

BBL 2021-22, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Top Picks

Batters - Alex Hales and Joe Clarke are the two batters who are expected to essay key roles in the match as Hales would be looking to bounce back strongly after a duck in the previous match. Clarke can prove to be instrumental in giving his team a steady start.

All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, and Andre Russell are the three all-rounders who will look to contribute both with the bat and ball for their respective team's cause.

Bowlers - Adam Zampa and Broudy Couch and the two top bowlers who will be witnessed during the match as Zampa heads into the match as a key bowler of Stars while Couch heads into the game on the back of two wickets he picked in the previous match.

BBL 2021-22, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been a high-scoring track in the previous few matches. Therefore, batters might look to play carefully at the beginning of the innings and stay firm. At the same time, spinners can be expected to get an edge at MCG.

