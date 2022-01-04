BBL 2021-22: SCO Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The 38th match of the ongoing Big Bash League will see Perth Scorchers lock horns against Sydney Sixers in Carrara, Gold Coast. The last game Sydney Sixers played was against Brisbane Heat on 29 December. Sixers won the match by 2 wickets. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, also won its previous game against Melbourne Stars by 50 runs. Both sides will be high on confidence coming into today's match.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head tally between the two sides, the Sixers boast a far better record, having won four out of the last five encounters against Scorchers. The Sixers and Scorchers played their last game against each other in the last edition of the BBL, where the former emerged victorious by 27 runs.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Full squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner (captain), Andrew Tye, Colin Munro, Brydon Carse, Laurie Evans.

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (captain), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe (wk), Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Steve O’Keefe.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft(wk), Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jack Edwards, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, James Vince, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Jason Behrendorff (vc), Llyod Pope

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, James Vince

All-rounders: Hayden Kerr, Ashton Turner (c)

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Shadab Khan (vc), Lloyd Pope

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Live-streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the ongoing season of the Big Bash League on the Sony Sports channel. The live-streaming of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be available on SonyLIV. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST.