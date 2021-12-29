BBL 2021-22: SIX Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Match 25 of the BBL 2021 will be contested between Sydney Sixers and the Brisbane Heat. The match between both teams will take place on Wednesday, December 29, and will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Here's a look at the SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat team news, and other details related to the BBL match.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live streaming

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 12:35 PM IST on December 29.

BBL: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat team news

Brisbane has named an extended squad of 15 for the Sixers clash, with Nathan McSweeney and Cameron Gannon re-joining the group. The team will be without Mitch Swepson and Michael Neser as the duo will not be available for selection due to their Australian squad requirements. The Sydney Sixers have named a 16-player squad which include Shadab Khan, Todd Murphy, Lawrence Neil-Smith and Nick Winter who are yet to debut for the club.

Probable Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat playing XI

Sydney Sixers Probable XI: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Mickey Edwards

Brisbane Heat Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan McSweeney

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 team

Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, , Mark Steketee, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Dwarshuis, Jordan Silk

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

As per our SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, the Sixers are heavily favoured to win the match.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat preview

Sydney Sixers are comfortably sitting on the second spot on the points table and have won five out of their six games so far. Sixers won their last match, i.e., Sydney Thunder by 30 runs (D/L method). Brisbane Heat on the other hand will come into the match after losing to Melbourne Stars in the previous match. Heat lost their last match by 20 runs.

Image: Sydney Sixers/ Instagram