BBL 2021-22: STA Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News And Live Streaming

Melbourne Stars are up against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Stars head into the match no. 33 of the current season, after losing to Perth Scorchers by 50 runs in their last fixture. Whereas, the Renegades face Stars after their previous match against Sydney Sixers ended without any result. Renegades earlier defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 85 runs. Ahead of Monday’s clash, Stars sit sixth in the BBL 2021-22 points table with three wins and four defeats, after playing a total of seven matches. Meanwhile, Renegades currently sit eighth in the points standings with one win, five defeats, and one match with no result.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2021-22 match: Dream11 Predictions

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Burns, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Fantasy Team: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (vc), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Hilton Cartwright, Mackenzie Harvey, Glenn Maxwell (c), Will Sutherland, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Brody Couch

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2021-22 match: Fantasy Tips and Top Picks

Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, and Glenn Maxwell are the top Stars players who will be expected to shine during Monday’s clash. So far in the season, Cartwright has amassed 215 runs in total, while Clarke has scored 203 individual runs. Meanwhile, Maxwell has scored 181 runs, alongside grabbing a couple of wickets. At the same time, Kane Richardson, Sam Harper, and Mohammad Nabi will be the top Renegades players in the match. Richardson has accounted for a total of nine wickets in the season so far.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2021-22 match: Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG is considered to be a batting-friendly track, with help for swing bowlers initially in the innings. The track doesn’t offer much help to spinners early on in the match, but batters are expected to have easy proceedings in the latter half of the match. The average first innings score at MCG is 165 runs and the teams batting second at the track have managed to win 65% of the matches.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India wondering how to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2021-22 match, can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at the Manuka Oval at 1.45 p.m. IST on Monday.

