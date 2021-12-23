BBL 2021-22: STR Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

In an exciting KFC Big Bash League clash, Adelaide Strikers is all ready to take on Brisbane Heat. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, December 23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Both the teams are in similar form having lost three games out of their last four and won the other one. They will both want to pick up a win on Thursday so that they can move up in the standings.

Let's take a look at Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat the head to head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and live streaming information ahead of the KFC BBL 2021 match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team

Captain: Matthew Short

Vice-captain: Xavier Bartlett

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Harry Nielsen

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Jonathan Wells, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short

Bowlers: James Bazley, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

As per our STR vs HEA Dream11 prediction, Adelaide is expected to win the KFC BBL match, as they have a better team overall and are the team in better form.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 14

Adelaide Wins: 8

Brisbane Wins: 6

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Predicted XI

Adelaide XI: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielson (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (c)

Brisbane XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Picks

Adelaide

Rashid Khan: He has scalped 6 wickets in 4 matches in this league and has even accumulated 26 runs with the bat.

Matthew Short: In 4 matches in this tournament, he has scored 140 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 155.55.

Brisbane

Sam Heazlett: In 4 matches in this BBL, he has scored 125 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 140.44.

Xavier Bartlett: In 4 matches in this league, he has scalped 5 wickets and scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 141.66.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Live Stream

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, December 23 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Image: @HeatBBL/@StrikersBBL/Twitter