BBL 2021: Hobart Hurricanes Vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & More

The 4th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will see Hobart Hurricanes lock horns against Sydney Sixers at Aurora Stadium in Launceston. The match is scheduled to begin at 1.05 p.m. IST on Wednesday. While Sydney Sixers have already played a game in the ongoing edition, Hobart Hurricanes will play their first game of the season on December 8.

Sixers will come into the game on the back of a win against Melbourne Stars on Sunday. The Sixers put up a dominating performance to win the game against the Stars by a whopping 152 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Head-to-Head record

In terms of the head-to-head statistics, the Hobart Hurricanes have the upper hand. So far, the Hobart Hurricanes have won 8 of the 13 Big Bash League matches they have played against the Sydney Sixers.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have won just 5 games against the Tasmania-based team. The Hobart Hurricanes have won 4 of their last 5 meetings, while the Sydney Sixers have only won one. The Hurricanes have not lost to Sixers since 2019.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Full squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (captain), Scott Boland, Johan Botha, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Caleb Jewell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Keemo Paul, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (captain), Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Mickey Edwards, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Benjamin Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe (wk), Llyod Pope, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Predicted XIs

Hobart Hurricanes' Predicted XI: Matthew Wade (captain, wk), D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland

Sydney Sixers' Predicted XI: James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (captain), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Harry Brook, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Moises Henriques

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Harry Brook, Matthew Wade, James Vince, Jordan Silk

All-rounders: D'Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Sandeep Lamichhane, Steve O'Keefe

