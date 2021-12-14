BBL 2021: Spectator Left Bloodied As Attempt To Catch Ball Goes Horribly Wrong; WATCH

At the ongoing KFC Big Bash League (BBL), in the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers, a fan was hit by the ball when he attempted to catch it. Ben McDermott was at the crease and he hit a huge six. While a fan attempted to catch the ball, it hit him on his forehead, following which he started bleeding. However, according to BBL 2021, the fan is alright though he did require immediate medical attention.

Take a look at the incident that occurred in the Hurricanes vs Scorchers BBL 2021 match below:

OUCH 🤕 the Canes are smacking sixes aplenty at Hobart - and Old Mate tried to catch this one with his face... #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/rcpbzPgV7j — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 14, 2021

Lucky the fan on the hill is OK...



Because his missed catch has drawn blood 😳#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/X0MTmDp7a2 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 14, 2021

BBL 2021: Hurricanes vs Scorchers Match Recap

Perth Scorchers won the toss and decided to bat first, which turned out to be the right decision for them as they went on to set a mammoth total of 182 for the loss of five wickets. Though they did not start well as they lost their opener, Colin Munro, for a duck on just the fourth ball of the match. Then just as Kurtis Patterson was looking set at the crease he too departed having scored just 13 runs off 10 balls.

Soon after that Josh Inglis also departed scoring only two runs in three balls. But it was Mitchell Marsh who stayed on and scored a brilliant century (100*) off only 60 balls. He managed to do so with a strike rate of 166.67 and hit six fours and five sixes in his sensational innings. Laurie Evans also contributed well with the bat as he scored 40 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 166.67.

However, Hobart Hurricanes were unable to keep up with the high target as they lost wickets very early on. Matthew Wade scored just four runs off five balls and Caleb Jewell scored just two runs off two balls. While D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott did stabilise their innings as the opener scored 31 runs off 29 balls and the latter scored 41 runs off 29 balls, including a six that hit a fan on his head, the Hurricanes were unable to cause any damage as they lost five wickets within a span of four overs.