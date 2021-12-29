Last Updated:

BBL: Ben McDermott Becomes First Player To Score Back-to-back Tons In League's History

Hobart Hurricanes on fire batsman Ben McDermott hit another century making him the first player ever in BBL history to hit consecutive centuries.

BBL

In the ongoing KFC Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes are taking on the Melbourne Renegades at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The Renegades won the toss and chose to bowl first but the Hurricanes seem to have made it a tough ask after a sensational century from Ben McDermott. It is his second consecutive century and that makes him the first-ever player in the history of the BBL to score back to back centuries and also the first player to make three centuries in the BBL ever.

McDermott raced to his century in just over 50 balls and then finished with 127 runs off 65 balls. He smashed 18 boundaries on his way to his second consecutive hundred which included nine sixes and nine fours at a sensational strike rate of 195.38. Prior to this, he had scored a century in his last match against Adelaide Strikers, he finished with 110 runs off 60 balls. McDermott hit 17 boundaries including 12 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 183.33.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Recap

With Melbourne winning the toss, skipper Nic Maddinson decided to bowl first after assessing the pitch conditions. Things seemed to be working in their favour as Reece Topley got Hobart skipper Matthew Wade for a duck in the first over itself and then he got D'Arcy Short for just five runs. It looked as though Melbourne would make short work of Hobart's batting lineup but they up stepped Ben McDermott and he went smashing away. He got Hobart to fifty in the ninth over before Harry Brook was dismissed for just 11 runs. Peter Handscomb came in and played the perfect support role for McDermott as the Australian went all out. McDermott raced to his century in just over 50 balls and then finished with 127 runs off 65 balls. He smashed 18 boundaries on his way to his second consecutive hundred which included nine sixes and nine fours at a sensational strike rate of 195.38. They managed to set a mammoth target of 207 runs for Melbourne.

The way openers Sam Harper and Aaron Finch approached their innings it seemed as though they could have managed to target as Harper began the innings with a six on the first ball and they managed to get 19 runs in just the first over. But on the first ball of the second over, Finch departed for just one run and Maddinson departed soon after for just three. While Harper got a half-century, it was not Melbourne's day as they were all out for 121 and Hobart won by 85 runs.

