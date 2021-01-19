BCCI Announces 5 Cr Bonus For Team India's Australia Win; PM Modi Hails Energy & Passion

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for Team India after they breached The Gabba bastion by defeating Australia in the fourth test in Brisbane on Tuesday. India sealed a three-wicket win against the hosts after chasing down the mammoth 328-run target set by Australia. BCCI secretary Jay Shah hailed Rahane and co for an outstanding display of skill and character and termed the win as 'special' for the country.

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Team India's win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was overjoyed by Team India's historic win at the Gabba and hailed the Men in Blue's energy and passion that was visible throughout the series. PM Modi applauded the grit, determination, and stellar intent shown by the players and wished them luck for their future endeavors. Other Union Ministers too joined PM Modi in expressing joy over India's victory Down Under.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

India clinch historic win

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after whih Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

