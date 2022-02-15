BCCI Announces Change In Fixtures For Sri Lanka Tour Of India; Check Full Revised Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has announced the revised schedule for Sri Lanka’s tour of India through a media advisory on Tuesday. Sri Lanka’s tour will start with the three-match T20I series, followed by the Test series, contrary to what was planned before. Both teams will lock horns in the T20I series starting from February 24, while the two-match Test series will begin with the first Test on March 4.

IND vs SL, Day-Night Test at Bengaluru

Meanwhile, BCCI also confirmed that Lucknow will host the first T20I match, before action shifts to Dharamsala for the final two T20Is. At the same time, the Test series will begin at Mohali, followed by the concluding Test at Bangalore. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly earlier confirmed that Bangalore will host the day-night pink-ball Test, which is certain to be exciting for cricket lovers in India.

Full Revised Schedule of Sri Lanka's Tour of India 2022-

Sl. No. Date/Day Match Venue 1. February 24, Thursday 1st T20I Lucknow 2. February 26. Saturday 2nd T20I Dharamsala 3. February 27 3rd T20I Dharamsala 4. March 4th-8th 1st Test Mohali 5. March 12th-16th 2nd Test(D/N) Bengaluru

The Indian cricket team is currently locking horns with West Indies, having already earned a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series. The Men in Blue are now slated to face the Caribbean side in a three-match T20I series, which begins from February 16 at the Eden Gardens, before moving to Lucknow to face the Sri Lankans. India won the ODI series on the back of some dominating performance over the visitors, as West Indies failed to cross the 200-run mark even in a single match.

Despite the fact that India’s batting line-up didn’t fire fully up to its potential, Rohit Sharma looked fierce as a captain whenever the team came out to bowl. Rohit made crucial strategic decisions and field changes on a regular basis to help his bowlers to take wickets. The India bowling line-up led by the likes of Praisdh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj reaped apart the Caribbean batting line-up in the absence of regular pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.