BCCI Announces IPL 2023 Player Auction List; See Full List Of 405 Players

The IPL 2023 auction is all set to take place on December 23 with 405 players set to go under the hammer. As per the statement issued by the BCCI, even though 369 players were initially shortlisted by the 10 teams, 36 additional players are added after requests were made by the sides.

Among the 405 players, 273 of them are Indians while 132 are overseas players. Meanwhile, 119 are capped while 282 players are uncapped. Rs 2 crore is the maximum base price and 19 overseas players have chosen to be a part of this bracket. Below is the full IPL 2023 player auction list.

IPL 2023 auction full list

Purse size of all teams ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, the BCCI also revealed the purse size of all teams in the statement they issued.