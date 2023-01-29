Last Updated:

BCCI Announces Massive Cash Prize After India Win U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final on Sunday. Titas Sadhu was named the player of the match for her outstanding bowling performance.

Vishal Tiwari
India

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced prize money of INR 5 crore for the entire team that lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Shafali Verma-led Team India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final on Sunday. Titas Sadhu was named the player of the match for her outstanding bowling performance. After they won the trophy, Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the huge prize money for the entire team and also invited them to watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs England, Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to field first at Senwes Park in South Africa. Batting first, England suffered a humiliating collapse as they got bowled out for just 68 runs. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra picked two wickets each to help India bowl England out for just 68 runs. Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha then forged a crucial partnership to win the maiden ICC World Cup for the country in the women's category. The duo scored 48 runs between them to secure the trophy for India. 

