BCCI Announces RP Singh As Third Member Of Cricket Advisory Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced former India left-arm pacer, R P Singh, as its third member - of the Cricket Advisory Committee. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had announced in Delhi on Tuesday the other two members. The three-member committee comprises Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Sulakshana Naik.



The term of appointment will be for one year. Mr. Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee. Mr. Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007. Ms. Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.