BCCI Announces Team India Womens Squad For Asian Games, Harmanpreet To Captain The Side

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Women’s Selection Committee has announced the squad for the upcoming Asian Games which is to be held in China. Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the captain while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. BCCI issued a statement confirming the development.

3 things you need to know

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead the Indian Women's team in the Asian Games

The Women's side clinched the T20I series against Bangladesh recently

In 2010 and 2014 cricket was a part of the Asian Games

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur back in top-10 of ICC women’s T20I batting rankings

India’s Women squad for 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 announced

The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

TEAM - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy https://t.co/kJs9TQKZfw — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 14, 2023

Also Read | Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and spinners lead Team India to an easy win over Bangladesh in 1st WT20I

BCCI already announced it earlier that the men’s and women’s cricket teams will participate in the Asian Games 2023. They had issued a statement for the same:

"Through effective planning, communication and coordination, the BCCI aims to navigate those challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding a team in both men's and women's categories (at Asian Games) in line with the Government of India's directions."

Indian Women's team recently claimed the T20I series by 2-1 against Bangladesh and will be confident enough to do well in that mega event.

With the ICC men's ODI World Cup set to commence from October 5th, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to field a second string side in the competition.