BCCI Apex Council to discuss cricket’s inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its seventh Apex Council meeting on April 16 to discuss cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, among other things. BCCI has so far been skeptical of cricket being included as one of the multi-player sports in the Olympics despite a major push by other board members. However, it has been learnt that BCCI’s Apex Council will meet next week to discuss the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics.

BCCI’s support will be key in making what has been the long-standing dream of cricket fans all over the world a reality. If the board agrees to extend their support to the cause, it will be much easier for the ICC to push for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics. However, reports suggest that BCCI will ask for “clarification” on certain things before giving the nod. Earlier, the ICC had written a letter to all board members regarding the matter, asking their opinion, to which the BCCI had reportedly responded positively.

Other items on agenda

According to ESPNcricinfo, the body will meet to discuss 14 items on the agenda, including the T20 World Cup, domestic season, women’s cricket fixtures, the inclusion of Telangana Cricket Association as a member, and the development of T20 cricket in India. BCCI will also discuss the recent commencement of a T20 league in Bihar, which the respective state board has reportedly started without permission from the country’s top cricket governing body.

The primary focus for BCCI will be to discuss the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, which it will look to organise safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Eight teams are slated to visit the country in November this year to compete in the world's most prestigious T20 tournament. However, the rising COVID-19 cases have posed a massive challenge for BCCI, and also for the ICC, which has already said that there are backup plans available in case India is unable to conduct the tournament.

(Image Credit: PTI)