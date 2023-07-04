BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar As The New Chief Selector Of Men's Indian Cricket Team

Agarkar, a former India all-rounder, boasts an impressive cricketing career. He represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is. Additionally, he played 110 first-class matches, 270 List A matches, and 62 T20 matches. As a fast bowler, he was a part of India's triumphant squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.

BCCI in a statement said

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr Ajit Agarkar for the said position. The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches. Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals. The committee further recommended Mr Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.

Agarkar's journey after retirement from international cricket

After retiring from playing, Agarkar took up important roles in cricket administration and coaching. He served as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and took on coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals. Agarkar has been appointed the chairperson of the senior men's selection committee based on the number of Test matches he has played.