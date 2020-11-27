BCCI Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma, Provides Update On His Inclusion For Australia Tour

BCCI finally broke its uneasy silence on Rohit Sharma inclusion in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, informing that the star batsman undergoing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy following which he will be assessed. Providing an update on Rohit Sharma's fitness on Thursday, the BCCI revealed that the Hitman will be next assessed on December 11 - confirming what skipper Virat Kohli had said earlier about Rohit Sharma's inclusion. The apex body also stated that Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Border-Gavaskar trophy will be determined only after the fitness assessments. Further, the BCCI also revealed that the Mumbai Indians captain had to travel back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father and that he has now received clearance to travel to the NCA to begin his rehabilitation.

BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, the BCCI also informed that Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar trophy despite recovering completely from his side strain injury in the IPL 2020. Hours ahead of the first ODI, young quickie T Natarajan has been named in the ODI squad. The 'Yorker King's' last-minute inclusion comes after fellow pacer Navdeep Saini complained of a back spasm, forcing the All-India Senior Selection Committee to name Natarajan as a back-up option.

'Lack of clarity': Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that there has been confusion and lack of information on the status of Rohit Sharma's injury when the top-ranked ODI batsman was asked why his limited-overs deputy did not travel with the team to Australia for the upcoming all-format series. India will be locking horns with Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Rohit, who had led Mumbai to their record fifth IPL triumph in Dream11 IPL 2020 had suffered a hamstring injury during one of the league matches.

"Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable," Kohli said. "After that, he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not traveling with us. There has been no information, there has been a lack of clarity. We have been playing the waiting game," the Indian captain further added.

Can India rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format?

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground this Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

