Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: 'BCCI Prez Stable Haemodynamically,' Updates Hospital

Update at 18:12

WB CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Woodland Hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Woodlands Hospital where BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is admitted. pic.twitter.com/lMiJubC9JY — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Update at 17:36

WB Governor arrives at Woodland Hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives at Woodlands Hospital where BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is admitted. pic.twitter.com/RB3mfcYTKk — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

'Get Well Soon': Tendulkar's wish for Dada

Just got to know about your ailment Sourav.

Hope each passing day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon. pic.twitter.com/NIC6pFRRdv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2021

Update at 17:08

Doctors update on Ganguly's condition

"The priority is for him to settle down from the heart attack. He is completely awake, stable, and risk-free. He is completely conscious," said one of the doctors from Woodland Hospital.

"His blood pressure is good 130/80 and his pulse is 80-90, he is stable. He had a minor cardiac issue when he was performing on his treadmill. We have addressed everything. All blood tests, ECGs have been done. He has undergone angioplasty. We will study and discuss his (medical) history with his family. He will be there in the hospital for 4-5 days. He is quite fit, after recovery, he will be completely fit" said another doctor.

Update 17:00

'He will be monitored for 24 hours': Woodland Hospital

Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated: Dr Aftab Khan, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ackcaGwJKu — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Update at 16:30

'Sourav is okay now': Debashish Ganguly

"He is okay now. He is going through angioplasty. Three blockages have been found. It is not the case to be discharged, not the time. He will only be discharged once the doctor's panel gives the reports. We will get the reports and will let you know at the latest stage. He is going through some operations", said Sourav's relative Debashish Ganguly speaking to Republic World.

Update at 16:00

Woodland Hospital releases statement on Ganguly's condition

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym. He had family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now."

Update at 15:53

Woodlands Hospital MD updates on Ganguly's Condition

"Sourav Ganguly is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now": Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands

Sourav Ganguly is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now: Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands https://t.co/neXSwr5UUG — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Update at 15:33



Team India players & Head Coach Ravi Shastri wish for Ganguly's speedy recovery

Praying for Dada’s speedy recovery!🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 2, 2021

I pray for your quick recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 2, 2021

Wishing speedy recovery to @SGanguly99. My thoughts are with his family and fans at this hour. Hope to see him back soon — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 2, 2021

Update at 15:16:

BJP leaders wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery.

Praying for speedy recovery of BCCI President Shri @SGanguly99 Ji !



Update at 15:03:

IPL franchise Kolkata and a long list of politicians have wished Sourav Ganguly well.

Wishing @SGanguly99, the Prince of Kolkata a speedy recovery 💜



শীঘ্রই সুস্থ হয়ে উঠুন, দাদা 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CXQ3H0HBeN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 2, 2021

Former Indian Captain and Current @BCCI President @SGanguly99 Hospitalised after a Chest Pain. He has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata.



Praying for his speedy recovery. — Rahul Sinha (@RahulSinhaBJP) January 2, 2021

Praying for speedy recovery of BCCI President Shri @SGanguly99 Ji !



Anguished to hear that former Indian skipper and @BCCI president has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata following chest pain and uneasiness. Wishing him a speedy and quick recovery. Get well soon #Dada! @SGanguly99 #SauravGanguly pic.twitter.com/4CgZGAByks — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) January 2, 2021

Update at 15:00

Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 2, 2021

Wishing speedy recovery for @SGanguly99 who suffered a heart attack. Gathered from CEO Woodlands Hospital that he is stable. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 2, 2021

Update at 14:59

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Wishing you speedy recovery dada @SGanguly99 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 2, 2021

Update at 14:57

Wishes poured in for former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly after he was hospitalised to a Kolkata Hospital with a 'mild cardiac arrest'

Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2021

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition.



We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021

Update at 14:54

Praying for your speedy recovery @SGanguly99

You'll be back on the cricket field soon champ! https://t.co/kkcBQc5DsH — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) January 2, 2021

Praying for speedy recovery of BCCI President Shri @SGanguly99 Ji !



Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. We have loved seeing him on field and appreciate his administrative duties as @BCCI president.

I am sure he will be back with that unparalleled energy and same vigour. — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) January 2, 2021

Update at 14:51

West Bengal BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke to the doctors and took stock of Ganguly's health. He has been told there is nothing to worry about.

"When I came to know about Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and current BCCI president, having a heart attack, I spoke to the doctors of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, he said that there is nothing to worry about. May Dada get well soon," Vijayvargiya tweeted.

Update at 14:48:

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has updated that Sourav Ganguly is stable and responding well to treatment. He says he's spoken to Ganguly's family.

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Update at 14:31:

Ganguly's former teammate Virender Sehwag has wished him a quick recovery, offering prayers.

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee revealing that he had suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is stable.

The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty, and Ganguly will be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished Ganguly a speedy recovery after learning about his health.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

