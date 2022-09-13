BCCI Constitution: Supreme Court To Hear Amendment Plea Today, Here's What We Can Expect

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested an immediate hearing from the Supreme Court with regard to an application which has been pending for over two years. The top court, on September 12, will hear BCCI's plea to amend its Constitution, a case which has been adjourned several times in the past due to paucity of time.

The BCCI seeks to amend a section of its constitution that addresses the tenure of its office bearers. Sourav Ganguly, the president of the apex cricketing body, and Jay Shah, the secretary, have each served six years in respective state cricket associations, which is why the BCCI has asked the court to remove the cooling-off period for its office holders.

While Ganguly was the President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Shah served as joint secretary at Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). The constitution clearly states that all officer bearers, who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in a state cricket association, must complete a three-year cooling-off period between tenures. The cricket body currently seeks Supreme Court's permission to amend a part of its constitution so that Ganguly and Shah can continue in their respective roles.

What to expect from the Supreme Court hearing?

The BCCI will seek the court's permission to amend its constitution in order for Ganguly and Shah to remain the President and the Secretary of the board. The court has asked senior advocate Maninder Shah, who is permitted to assist the court as amicus curiae, to put together all the intervention applications and place it before the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli so they can have a brief idea about the issues.

The court is expected to pronounce order on the matter very soon as the tenure of Ganguly and Shah is set to conclude in September 2022. Both want to continue in their respective positions for another term.

The BCCI had asked the Supreme Court to modify its constitution in 2019. According to ANI, the BCCI asked the court for its permission to change the criteria for disqualification as well as abolish the rules governing the 'cooling-off period' in their petition. Additionally, the chief executive's power was requested to be restricted, along with the part concerning potential conflict of interest.

Image: PTI