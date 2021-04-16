BCCI Contracts 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav Demotions Make Fans Explode Online

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the central contract list for the period of October 2020 to September 2021. According to the BCCI contracts 2021 list, the players receiving a Grade A+ contract will receive an annual salary of INR 7 crore whereas the players falling in the category of Grade A, Grade B and Grade C will pocket INR 5 crore, INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively. Virat Kohli, alongside his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, are the only three players of Team India to bag an A+ contract.

Fans disappointed with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav's demotions

ALERTðŸš¨: BCCI announces annual player retainership 2020-21 - #TeamIndia (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.



Payment structure:

Grade A+ : INR 7 Cr

Grade A : INR 5 Cr

Grade B : INR 3 Cr

Grade C : INR 1 Crhttps://t.co/WgtmO7pIOv pic.twitter.com/ycnPcXPYJu — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2021

Notably, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been one of India's consistent bowlers across formats along with Kuldeep Yadav have been demoted in the BCCI contracts 2021 list. Previously, in the BCCI contract list for the period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020, Bhuvneshwar and Kuldeep were placed in Grade A where both of them earned INR 5 crore annually.

However, according to the latest contracts, Bhuvneshwar has been demoted to Grade B which means the pacer will now earn INR 3 crore per year. Kuldeep, on the other hand, has taken an even bigger hit as he has been relegated to Grade C, which will see him earn INR 1 crore annually.

Twitter was abuzz after the BCCI announced annual player retainership for 2021-21. It will be safe to say that netizens were unhappy with the demotion and exclusion of some players from the list among which were Bhuvenshwar and Kuldeep. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their frustration over the demotions of Bhuvneshwar and Kuldeep. Here's a look at a few reactions.

While I Sharma plays only one format having Grade A contract and Bhuvi is all format player is demoted to B grade can't understand — Jagdish Rajput (@JagdishR183) April 16, 2021

Why Bhuvi dropped down a grade?? — The Rogue One (@TheRogueOne7) April 16, 2021

Gotta feel for B Kumar and KulCha . — Srijan Mallick (@SrijanMallick_) April 16, 2021

Kuldeep somehow manage to get a contract but the way he is playing is going to lose very soon — Neeraj wadekar (@ImNeerajWadekar) April 16, 2021

Manish Pandey Should have been considered. One among Kuldeep/Chahal should be Out. — Mallikarjuna B (@MallikarjunaB8) April 16, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2021

The Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2021 stint hasn't started in an ideal way as SRH have lost both their opening matches. The right-arm speedster, in SRH's opening game against KKR, gave away 45 runs in four overs and picked up just one wicket. He followed it up by picking a solitary scalp against RCB and conceded 30 runs off his four overs. Bhuvi will quickly look to get back to his best because his performances will be crucial in determining SRH's success in the competition.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Bhuvneshwar Kumar net worth in 2021 stands at â‚¹58 crore. Of this, Bhuvi has earned roughly â‚¹51 crore from the IPL alone. Despite being a Grade A+ player in the past, Bhuvi was dropped to the Grade A bracket in the BCCI's 2019-2020 annual contract announcements which gave him a salary of â‚¹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. His net worth also comprises his earnings from endorsing brands like Nutramantra, ASICS and Playerzpot.

Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2021

Kuldeep, who has fallen out of favour from the Indian team, once again finds himself out of the reckoning from the KKR side as well. The 26-year old didn't find a place in KKR's playing XI in the first two games. With Varun Chakravarthy and Harbhajan Singh performing well for KKR, Kuldeep will find it difficult to break into the side. However, if an opportunity comes, the left-arm chinaman will have to grab it with both hands.

Kuldeep Yadav net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Kuldeep Yadav net worth is estimated to be â‚¹25 crore (US$3.5 million). His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. Kuldeep Yadav IPL salary also contributes majorly to his net worth. The Kuldeep Yadav IPL salary for 2021 is â‚¹5.8 crore. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh.

DISCLAIMER: The above Bhuvneshwar Kumar net worth and Kuldeep Yadav net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR/ KULDEEP YADAV INSTAGRAM