BCCI Endorses Ravi Ashwin & Mithali Raj For Khel Ratna; KL Rahul, Bumrah For Arjuna Award

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to endorse Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, while the names of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan will be recommended for Arjuna Award. According to news agency ANI, which spoke to an official familiar with the development, the BCCI has decided to send the names of Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and Women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj for the Khel Ratna nominations. The official went on to say that the Indian board will again support Shikhar Dhawan for the Arjuna Award and that the names of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah will also be sent.

Meanwhile, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to nominate Indian national team skipper Sunil Chhetri name for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. According to ANI, relevant documents for Sunil Chhetri's nomination are yet to be submitted to the Ministry of Sports. The last date for submission of the names was recently extended by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. Earlier, June 21 was set as the deadline for submitting the names and documents for the upcoming National Sports Awards.

The Odisha government has recommended the name of sprinter Dutee Chand for the Khel Ratna award. According to reports, the Odisha government has also sent five other names to the sports ministry.

2020 Khel Ratna Awards

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, hockey player Rani Rampal, paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Table Tennis player Manika Batra were conferred with the prestigious honour of Khel Ratna last year. It was the first time when five athletes received the award in the same year. In 2019, only two athletes were given the award. the last time more than two personalities received the honour was in 2016 when PV Sindhu, Dipa Karmakar, Jitu Rai, and Sakshi Malik were awarded Khet Ratna for their medal-winning performances in the Rio Olympics.

