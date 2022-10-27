Historic! BCCI Implements Pay Equity Policy, Announces Equal Pay For Men & Women Players

In a massive move to strengthen gender equality in Indian cricket, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that the match fee for both men and women cricketers will be the same moving forward. Shah took to his official Twitter handle to inform that the Indian women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, which is Rs. 15 lakh for a Test match, Rs. 6 lakh for an ODI, and Rs. 3 lakh for a T20 International.

Shah thanked the Apex Council for their support in implementing the reform, adding that pay equity was his commitment to the Indian women cricketers. "I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket," Shah wrote on Twitter.

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

Women's IPL another historic move by the BCCI

The BCCI recently held its 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM), where it approved the conduct of the first-ever Women's IPL from next year onwards. Former Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj welcomed the latest move by the BCCI, calling it a historic decision for women's cricket in India.

As far as the Indian women's cricket team is concerned, the Women in Blue recently retained their Asia Cup crown by defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the competition. Prior to taking part in the Women's Asia Cup, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side created history by handing a clean sweep to England in their three-match bilateral ODI series.



Image: Twitter/JayShah