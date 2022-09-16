BCCI Names Sanju Samson As Captain Of India 'A' Team For ODI Series Vs New Zealand 'A'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released Team India A's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand A and have named Sanju Samson as the captain. The 27-year-old has been in the news recently after he was not selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

In a statement released by the BCCI's media advisory on September 16, they have named all the members of the India A squad that would compete in an ODI series with New Zealand A. Their statement read, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India "A" squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against New Zealand "A" to be played in Chennai."

All the players named in the squad are mentioned below:

Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa

India A vs New Zealand A schedule

Match No. Day & Date Venue First ODI Thursday, September 22 M A Chidambaram Stadium Second ODI Sunday, September 25 M A Chidambaram Stadium Third ODI Tuesday, September 27 M A Chidambaram Stadium

Samson not picked in T20 World Cup squad

Considering Sanju Samson's stats in T20s, it was a huge surprise that the 27-year-old was not selected in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Samson has played 220 T20s and has scored 5,452 runs at a decent average of 28.69. He also has three centuries and 33 fifties to his name, with a top score of 119.

Moreover, even in the IPL earlier this year, Samson not only led Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the finals but also made key contributions with the bat himself. The 27-year-old played 17 matches, scoring 458 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 146.79. This was the second consecutive season that Samson got over 400 runs. As for last year, the RR captain played in 14 matches and scored 484 runs at an outstanding average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.72.