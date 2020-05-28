BCCI Not Ruling Out India's Tour To Australia After ACB Finalizes Itinerary; Lists Caveats

In a significant stand, the BCCI has not ruled out the Indian cricket team's travel Down Under in December-January four 4 test match series against Australia after ACB has finalized the itinerary this morning.

In an exclusive telephonic interview, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Republic TV: "Its primarily the call of the Host Nation. In principle, we BCCI is fine with ACB finalizing the tour. We have not ruled out. But our final decision to take a call whether we can send Indian team to Australia will finally depend on the prevailing situation in our country as well as in Australia. Our decision will be fully in conformity with the guidelines of the MHA & Health Ministry."

Cricket Australia has taken a final decision which will officially be announced on Friday. The first Test match will be held in Brisbane from December 3 to 7, the second Test in Adelaide from December 11 to 15, the Boxing Day third Test will be held in Melbourne from December 26 to 30 and the fourth and final in Sydney from January 2 to 7.

This is the usual itinerary followed by Australia every year they host any Test-playing nation and this year will be no difference, according to the ACB.